Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 25, 2010
1. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. premiere of Sex and the City 2, the actress chose a vintage Jean Desses gown from L.A.'s Decades Inc., along with antique Fred Leighton jewelry, a Judith Leiber minaudiere and Louboutin heels
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kristin Davis looked as hot as the pink of her gown thanks to its curve-enhancing silhouette and brilliant hue. The '50s-era design featured extensive ruching and a floating panel at one hip that highlighted her incredible figure.
-
May 25, 2010
2. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Jones hit the LG Fashion Touch Launch Party held at the West Hollywood Soho House in a crisp white Alice + Olivia sheath with a side bustle and matching geometric Jerome C. Rousseau sandals
-
May 25, 2010
3. Kim Cattrall
WHAT SHE WORE
Cattrall attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Sex and the City 2 in a sparkling Naeem Khan gown, a tapestry evening bag and Kimberly McDonald earrings
-
May 25, 2010
4. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker joined the LG Fashion Touch Hollywood launch in a ruffled and beaded Reem Acra minidress and ankle-wrap sandals
-
May 25, 2010
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For the New York City premiere of Sex and the City 2, Parker added Fred Leighton gems and Ferragamo pumps to a floating fluorescent yellow Valentino gown
