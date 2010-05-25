

WHAT SHE WORE

For the N.Y.C. premiere of Sex and the City 2, the actress chose a vintage Jean Desses gown from L.A.'s Decades Inc., along with antique Fred Leighton jewelry, a Judith Leiber minaudiere and Louboutin heels



WHY WE LOVE IT

Kristin Davis looked as hot as the pink of her gown thanks to its curve-enhancing silhouette and brilliant hue. The '50s-era design featured extensive ruching and a floating panel at one hip that highlighted her incredible figure.