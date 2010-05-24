Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 24, 2010
1. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Tree, the actress sported a two-tone Jason Wu gown and star-shaped diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Diane Kruger clashed charmingly with the red carpet in a pretty-with-a-twist hot pink gown. The vibrant custom piece featured a contrasting black bodice trimmed in delicate lace.
May 24, 2010
2. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckinsale attended the Palme d'Or Closing Ceremony at Cannes in a tiered mermaid dress from Nina Ricci and over 150 carats of Chopard diamonds
May 24, 2010
3. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
Johansson accessorized her floral satin Dolce & Gabbana dress with nude Brian Atwood peep-toes, a sparkling minaudiere and colorful gems
May 24, 2010
4. Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
Hathaway added exotic statement jewelry to her single-shoulder Lanvin harem jumpsuit at the 55th Annual Drama Desk Awards
May 24, 2010
5. Salma Hayek Pinault
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cannes Palme d'Or Closing Ceremony, Hayek Pinault chose a draped blush pink Gucci Premiere gown accented with gold bugle beads
