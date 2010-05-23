Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2010
1. Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE
For the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Cannes, the actress accented her bejeweled Sonia Rykiel minidress with plum Ferragamo pumps and a Chanel clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Michelle Williams was a breath of fresh air in a paillette-studded mod mini. The pared-down design perfectly complemented the star's new side-swept crop.
-
May 23, 2010
2. Naomi Campbell
WHAT SHE WORE
Campbell attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a sequined and feathered L'Wren Scott gown
-
May 23, 2010
3. Katherine Heigl
WHAT SHE WORE
Heigl posed in N.Y.C. sporting an origami-inspired canary dress accessorized with a string of pearls and black accessories
-
May 23, 2010
4. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson chose a navy Chanel dress with an embroidered bodice for the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala
-
May 23, 2010
5. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
For the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Cannes, Belle added sparkle to a beaded gown and box clutch, both from Gucci Premiere, with Cartier diamonds
May 23, 20101 of 5
Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE
For the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Cannes, the actress accented her bejeweled Sonia Rykiel minidress with plum Ferragamo pumps and a Chanel clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Michelle Williams was a breath of fresh air in a paillette-studded mod mini. The pared-down design perfectly complemented the star's new side-swept crop.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM