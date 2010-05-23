

WHAT SHE WORE

For the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Cannes, the actress accented her bejeweled Sonia Rykiel minidress with plum Ferragamo pumps and a Chanel clutch



WHY WE LOVE IT

Michelle Williams was a breath of fresh air in a paillette-studded mod mini. The pared-down design perfectly complemented the star's new side-swept crop.