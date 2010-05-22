Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 22, 2010
1. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress took a Beverly Hills stroll in a Current/Elliott jacket over an empire-waist tunic, accessorized with an oversize leather tote, straw hat and studded sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Reese Witherspoon looked cute and casual in classic denim over an indigo print dress. Get some pre-summer use out of your bare sundresses by topping them with a goes-with-everything jean jacket.
May 22, 2010
2. Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE
Moss hit a London Topshop to launch her latest collection in a blazer and romper of her own design
May 22, 2010
3. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
Watts promoted You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger in Cannes sporting a Diane von Furstenberg print dress with eye-popping Stella McCartney satin sandals
May 22, 2010
4. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Beverly Hills shopping trip, Swift belted a tee over a tiered purple skirt from Free People and added mustard sandals, a leather satchel and jeweled headband
May 22, 2010
5. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson attended the Blue Valentine after-party at Cannes in a leopard-print Isabel Marant dress, a double-buckle belt, cutout heels and beaded evening bag
