

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress took a Beverly Hills stroll in a Current/Elliott jacket over an empire-waist tunic, accessorized with an oversize leather tote, straw hat and studded sandals



WHY WE LOVE IT

Reese Witherspoon looked cute and casual in classic denim over an indigo print dress. Get some pre-summer use out of your bare sundresses by topping them with a goes-with-everything jean jacket.