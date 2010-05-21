Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 21, 2010
1. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a lipstick-red crepe Edition by Georges Chakra gown, accented with Louis Vuitton jewelry and a Swarovski clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
With its high, athletic-style neckline and sleek silhouette, Emily Blunt's column dress was a modern alternative to a big ballgown. Follow her lead and show off your shoulders this summer in a boat-neck tank dress.
-
May 21, 2010
2. Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE
Banks set off her bejeweled Atelier Versace mermaid dress with Chopard diamonds at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes
-
May 21, 2010
3. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
Watts attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Fair Game in an exquisite strapless Giorgio Armani Prive gown and Chopard jewelry
-
May 21, 2010
4. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
For the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Cannes, Lopez chose a Roberto Cavalli pleated organza gown, accessorized with a sparkling Judith Leiber clutch and Chopard diamonds
-
May 21, 2010
5. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
For the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Beckinsale added a Chopard ring and drop earrings to her stunning sculptured dress from Giorgio Armani Prive
