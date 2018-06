WHAT SHE WOREThe actress hit the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a lipstick-red crepe Edition by Georges Chakra gown, accented with Louis Vuitton jewelry and a Swarovski clutchWHY WE LOVE ITWith its high, athletic-style neckline and sleek silhouette, Emily Blunt's column dress was a modern alternative to a big ballgown. Follow her lead and show off your shoulders this summer in a boat-neck tank dress