Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 20, 2010
1. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress dined at the White House in a single-shoulder Reem Acra design accessorized with chandelier earrings and a sparkling minaudiere
WHY WE LOVE IT
Classic draping plus an unexpected deep orange hue made Eva Longoria Parker's gown a timeless but unique choice. Unusual colors are a shortcut to the spotlight; just try out the shade in a variety of lighting to ensure it will flatter your skin tone no matter where you go.
-
May 20, 2010
2. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
Watts promoted her latest film, Fair Game, at the Cannes Film Festival in a draped mauve and black RM by Roland Mouret sheath and ankle-wrap Tod's sandals
-
May 20, 2010
3. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
Blunt chose a stunning sari-inspired Christian Dior gown and a Swarovski clutch for Giorgio Armani's Cannes cocktail party in honor of Fair Game
-
May 20, 2010
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For a visit to the CBS Early Show's N.Y.C. studios, Parker accented a fuchsia silk dress with strappy sandals, a Stephen Russell heart-shaped diamond necklace and a string of pearls
-
May 20, 2010
5. Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE
Banks sported a beaded blue minidress by her host at Giorgio Armani's Cannes party for Fair Game
May 20, 20101 of 5
Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress dined at the White House in a single-shoulder Reem Acra design accessorized with chandelier earrings and a sparkling minaudiere
WHY WE LOVE IT
Classic draping plus an unexpected deep orange hue made Eva Longoria Parker's gown a timeless but unique choice. Unusual colors are a shortcut to the spotlight; just try out the shade in a variety of lighting to ensure it will flatter your skin tone no matter where you go.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM