

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress dined at the White House in a single-shoulder Reem Acra design accessorized with chandelier earrings and a sparkling minaudiere



WHY WE LOVE IT

Classic draping plus an unexpected deep orange hue made Eva Longoria Parker's gown a timeless but unique choice. Unusual colors are a shortcut to the spotlight; just try out the shade in a variety of lighting to ensure it will flatter your skin tone no matter where you go.