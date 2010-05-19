

WHAT SHE WORE For the InStyle and ICM Upfronts party at Manhattan's 34 Greene Street Lofts, the actress chose a Donna Karan ensemble, accessorized with Cecelia barrel clutch, suede platforms and House of Lavande jewelry



WHY WE LOVE IT

Emmy Rossum gave the goddess look a modern twist by skipping a gown in favor of a draped blouse and wrap mini. Follow her lead and belt an ethereal top over a tulip skirt.