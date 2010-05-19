Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 19, 2010
1. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE For the InStyle and ICM Upfronts party at Manhattan's 34 Greene Street Lofts, the actress chose a Donna Karan ensemble, accessorized with Cecelia barrel clutch, suede platforms and House of Lavande jewelry
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emmy Rossum gave the goddess look a modern twist by skipping a gown in favor of a draped blouse and wrap mini. Follow her lead and belt an ethereal top over a tulip skirt.
-
May 19, 2010
2. Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Cannes event for Blue Valentine, Williams added Stella McCartney cork wedges to a Suno dress
-
May 19, 2010
3. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckinsale celebrated the 150th anniversary of Chopard in a single-shoulder pink Temperley London gown and yellow Chopard diamonds
-
May 19, 2010
4. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
For the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, Lopez accented a leopard-print Roberto Cavalli gown with a Daniel Swarovski snakeskin clutch and stacks of bangles
-
May 19, 2010
5. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
Swift made the scene at the BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills sporting a custom Alice + Olivia minidress and Neil Lane diamonds
May 19, 20101 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE For the InStyle and ICM Upfronts party at Manhattan's 34 Greene Street Lofts, the actress chose a Donna Karan ensemble, accessorized with Cecelia barrel clutch, suede platforms and House of Lavande jewelry
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emmy Rossum gave the goddess look a modern twist by skipping a gown in favor of a draped blouse and wrap mini. Follow her lead and belt an ethereal top over a tulip skirt.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM