

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress hit the Cannes premiere of Biutiful in a bold-shouldered Balmain design, a studded belt and diamond drop earrings from Chopard



WHY WE LOVE IT

Kate Beckinsale looked edgy but sophisticated in her bold-shouldered gown with a daring slit. Get her look with a leg-baring long-sleeved wrap dress cinched with an eye-catching belt.