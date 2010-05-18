Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 18, 2010
1. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the Cannes premiere of Biutiful in a bold-shouldered Balmain design, a studded belt and diamond drop earrings from Chopard
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Beckinsale looked edgy but sophisticated in her bold-shouldered gown with a daring slit. Get her look with a leg-baring long-sleeved wrap dress cinched with an eye-catching belt.
-
May 18, 2010
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Parker strolled to a Central Park interview in a Proenza Schouler bubble dress topped with a pink blazer and accented with Nicholas Kirkwood sandals
-
May 18, 2010
3. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Biutiful, Watts accented her RM by Roland Mouret gown with diamond and rubellite drop earrings and a diamond bracelet from Chopard
-
May 18, 2010
4. Gemma Arterton
WHAT SHE WORE
Arterton chose a single-shoulder studded goddess dress from Elie Saab and Cartier diamonds for the L.A. premiere of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
-
May 18, 2010
5. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
For Chopard's 150 year anniversary party at Cannes, Cotillard added major accessories to her sequined Lefranc-Ferrant jumpsuit including a Jimmy Choo clutch and booties and colorful gems
