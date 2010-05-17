

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress hit Gucci's Cannes party in honor of Martin Scorcese rocking a custom Swarovski crystal-studded minidress from the design house and Cartier diamonds



WHY WE LOVE IT

Camilla Belle contrasted the sparkle of her silver bead-encrusted dress with dove gray accessories in patent and suede. Mix silver and gray pieces for a complementary (but never matchy-matchy!) look.