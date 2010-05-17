Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 17, 2010
1. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit Gucci's Cannes party in honor of Martin Scorcese rocking a custom Swarovski crystal-studded minidress from the design house and Cartier diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Camilla Belle contrasted the sparkle of her silver bead-encrusted dress with dove gray accessories in patent and suede. Mix silver and gray pieces for a complementary (but never matchy-matchy!) look.
May 17, 2010
2. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cannes debut of her latest movie, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Watts added Chopard rubies and diamonds to a glittering pale-pink gown from Gucci Premiere
May 17, 2010
3. Salma Hayek Pinault
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Il Gattopardo, Hayek chose a single-shoulder Gucci Premiere gown embroidered with bugle beads and accessorized with satin peep-toes and a box clutch from the brand
May 17, 2010
4. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckinsale attended the Cannes premiere of Il Gattopardo in a Gucci Premiere gown with beaded bow and belt details, accented with Chopard diamonds
May 17, 2010
5. Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE
Theron sat front-row at the Shanghai Dior Cruise show in a metallic minidress from the brand, along with a killer statement necklace
