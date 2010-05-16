Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2010
1. Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Robin Hood premiere after-party in Cannes, the actress chose an embellished nude minidress from Elie Saab
WHY WE LOVE IT
With its ultra-short hemline and single structured sleeve, Eva Longoria's dress was the perfect mix of sexy and edgy. Get her look by pairing a bold-shouldered tee with a bandage mini.
-
May 16, 2010
2. Taraji P. Henson
WHAT SHE WORE
Henson hit the L.A. preview of Ann Taylor's Fall 2010 collection in a silver Nicole Miller dress and matching studded sandals
-
May 16, 2010
3. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
Mulligan made her entrance at Cannes in a belted vintage-print Prada dress and Ferragamo pumps
-
May 16, 2010
4. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Paper Beautiful People Party and the L.A. launch of H&M's Fashion Against AIDS collection, Roberts chose an artfully shredded minidress, patent peep-toes and a Louis Vuitton clutch
-
May 16, 2010
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Parker exited N.Y.C.'s Studio 54 in a pink boucle jacket layered over a satin bubble dress and accessorized with a crocodile bag, Nicholas Kirkwood platforms and a double-strand statement necklace
May 16, 20101 of 5
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Robin Hood premiere after-party in Cannes, the actress chose an embellished nude minidress from Elie Saab
WHY WE LOVE IT
With its ultra-short hemline and single structured sleeve, Eva Longoria's dress was the perfect mix of sexy and edgy. Get her look by pairing a bold-shouldered tee with a bandage mini.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM