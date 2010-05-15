

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress took a Hollywood stroll in a two-tone design accessorized with a Marc Jacobs bag and nude slingbacks



WHY WE LOVE IT

Claire Danes looked ultra-feminine in a curve-creating full-skirted dress with a cinched waist. Although a '50s-inspired number will flatter any woman's hourglass, look for bodice details-like Claire's lapels-to add fullness to a small chest.