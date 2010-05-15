Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 15, 2010
1. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress took a Hollywood stroll in a two-tone design accessorized with a Marc Jacobs bag and nude slingbacks
WHY WE LOVE IT
Claire Danes looked ultra-feminine in a curve-creating full-skirted dress with a cinched waist. Although a '50s-inspired number will flatter any woman's hourglass, look for bodice details-like Claire's lapels-to add fullness to a small chest.
-
May 15, 2010
2. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
During a visit to N.Y.C., Swift mixed a floral Rebecca Taylor corset dress with a mini-print Gerard Darel bag and finished the look with an Urban Outfitters bow necklace and green sandals
-
May 15, 2010
3. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Nylon Young Hollywood Party in L.A., Greene matched her patent peep-toes to the dots on her D&G minidress
-
May 15, 2010
4. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckinsale hit the after-party of the Cannes premiere of Robin Hood in a blush-hued Gianfranco Ferre ultra-mini worn with towering platforms and diamond earrings
-
May 15, 2010
5. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez strolled in Saint-Tropez sporting a full-skirted tie-dye dress with an Hermes bag and Lanvin flats
