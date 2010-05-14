Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
May 14, 2010
1. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of On Tour in a beaded Naeem Khan gown
WHY WE LOVE IT
Eva Longoria Parker channeled Marilyn Monroe in a seemingly see-through crystal-embroidered design with a nude lining. When wearing a similar style, fortify the flesh-toned layer with a strapless slip for extra coverage.
May 14, 2010
2. Helena Christensen
WHAT SHE WORE
Christensen chose a deep blue 3.1 Phillip Lim gown for the Danish Fashion Awards in Copenhagen
May 14, 2010
3. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps event at Cannes, Mulligan accented her deep purple RM by Roland Mouret dress with a wrap-around belt and cutout Fendi heels
May 14, 2010
4. Aishwarya Rai
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of On Tour, Rai slipped into a Giorgio Armani Prive mermaid gown embroidered with lacquered jet beads and multi-colored crystals and added a Ferragamo satin clutch
May 14, 2010
5. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene showed off her shape at the Young Hollywood Awards in a formfitting Antonio Berardi sheath with a built-in lingerie accent; she accessorized with Irit Design jewelry
