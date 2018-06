WHAT SHE WOREFor the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Robin Hood, the actress chose the debut design from the Gucci Premiere collection, along with satin peep-toes and a clutch from the brandWHY WE LOVE ITHayek's burgundy gown combined classic draping with ultra-modern crystal embroidery at the hip and shoulder. Get a similar look by adding an avant-garde brooch to the strap of an understated evening dress.