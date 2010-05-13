Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 13, 2010
1. Salma Hayek Pinault
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Robin Hood, the actress chose the debut design from the Gucci Premiere collection, along with satin peep-toes and a clutch from the brand
WHY WE LOVE IT
Hayek's burgundy gown combined classic draping with ultra-modern crystal embroidery at the hip and shoulder. Get a similar look by adding an avant-garde brooch to the strap of an understated evening dress.
-
May 13, 2010
2. Aishwarya Rai
WHAT SHE WORE
Rai attended the Cannes opening ceremony in a periwinkle tulle and mousseline embroidered gown from Elie Saab Haute Couture
-
May 13, 2010
3. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker swept down the red carpet at Cannes in a tiered chiffon dress from Emilio Pucci, accessorized with a Daniel Swarovski minaudiere and coral cabochon jewelry
-
May 13, 2010
4. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cannes premiere of Robin Hood, Beckinsale chose a spectacular pale-blue gown from Marchesa and Chopard diamonds
-
May 13, 2010
5. Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE
Blanchett added Van Cleef & Arpels diamonds to a silver-embroidered Alexander McQueen gown, selected for her by the late designer
