Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 12, 2010
1. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
The Cannes Film Festival juror joined the festivities in a plum satin skirt, a ruffled chiffon blouse and Brian Atwood pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Beckinsale skipped the usual dress in favor of spectacular tonal separates. Get the most out of your summer buys by choosing matching pieces that can be worn as a single look or split up into different outfits.
-
May 12, 2010
2. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson attended a Hollywood preview of 3.1 Phillip Lim men's collection in a denim jacket layered over a top and pleated shorts from the designer
-
May 12, 2010
3. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Seyfried got adventurous for the L.A. premiere of Letters to Juliet in an RM by Roland Mouret dress covered in fan sequins and lace-up Brian Atwood sandals
-
May 12, 2010
4. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger took in the Saint-Tropez presentation of the Chanel Cruise collection sporting a paillette-covered LBD from the brand and matching satin pumps
-
May 12, 2010
5. Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE
For an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Blanchett chose a shimmering organza dress and jacket from Giorgio Armani Prive, two-tone pumps and gold jewelry
May 12, 20101 of 5
Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
The Cannes Film Festival juror joined the festivities in a plum satin skirt, a ruffled chiffon blouse and Brian Atwood pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Beckinsale skipped the usual dress in favor of spectacular tonal separates. Get the most out of your summer buys by choosing matching pieces that can be worn as a single look or split up into different outfits.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM