

WHAT SHE WORE

The Cannes Film Festival juror joined the festivities in a plum satin skirt, a ruffled chiffon blouse and Brian Atwood pumps



WHY WE LOVE IT

Kate Beckinsale skipped the usual dress in favor of spectacular tonal separates. Get the most out of your summer buys by choosing matching pieces that can be worn as a single look or split up into different outfits.