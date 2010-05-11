

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress chose a Chanel skirt, cutout tank and straw hat for a Saint-Tropez party in honor of Karl Lagerfeld's film premiere



WHY WE LOVE IT

Diane Kruger made her heavy boucle skirt the perfect spring party piece by pairing it with flat sandals and a chic fedora. With the right accessories, a winter mini in a neutral shade can add a touch of texture to a warm-weather look.