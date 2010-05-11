Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 11, 2010
1. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress chose a Chanel skirt, cutout tank and straw hat for a Saint-Tropez party in honor of Karl Lagerfeld's film premiere
WHY WE LOVE IT
Diane Kruger made her heavy boucle skirt the perfect spring party piece by pairing it with flat sandals and a chic fedora. With the right accessories, a winter mini in a neutral shade can add a touch of texture to a warm-weather look.
May 11, 2010
2. Mary-Kate Olsen
WHAT SHE WORE
Olsen attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Holy Rollers in harem pants and a patchwork leopard-print top; she accessorized with chunky jewelry, platform boots and a fringed Jimmy Choo clutch
May 11, 2010
3. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle hit the Costume Institute Gala after-party in a draped tulle Jason Wu cocktail dress, Cartier diamonds and a clutch and sandals, both from Christian Louboutin
May 11, 2010
4. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
Deeley added funky gold and silver jewelry to her slinky Emilio Pucci gown at the line's Neiman Marcus trunk show in Beverly Hills
May 11, 2010
5. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
At the Inaugural Junior Spring Benefit for the Lincoln Center Institute, Port layered a Valentino tiered jacket over a little black sheath from the brand, Tacori jewelry, peep-toe booties and a leather clutch
