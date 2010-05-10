Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2010
1. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
The So You Think You Can Dance host hit the Genlux Britweek Designer of the Year Fashion Awards in Los Angeles sporting a dress by Matthew Williamson and two-tone sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
The digital print on Cat Deeley's goddess dress added new dimension to classic draping. Be bold and try an edgy pattern for your next summer sundress.
-
May 10, 2010
2. Gemma Arterton
WHAT SHE WORE
Arterton chose an ethereal beaded tulle gown from Valentino for the London premiere of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
-
May 10, 2010
3. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Bag Lunch fundraiser in Los Angeles, Akerman paired an Etro colorful print dress with the brand's gladiator sandals
-
May 10, 2010
4. Sophia Bush
WHAT SHE WORE
For the 17th Annual Race to Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, Bush accessorized an elegant print gown from Monique Lhuillier with chunky jewelry, a sparkling minaudiere and nude satin sandals
-
May 10, 2010
5. Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE
Perry attended the P.S. Arts Bag Lunch event in Los Angeles rocking a zipper-bedecked design with patent pumps and playful jewelry
