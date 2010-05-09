Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 9, 2010
1. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Beverly Hills launch of Classy, the actress added an Etro print clutch and strappy sandals to a stretchy Monique Lhuillier metallic design
WHY WE LOVE IT
Malin Akerman's sheath combined sexy silver lame with a ladylike cut for the perfect mix of flash and class. Dare not to bare at your next dressy event in a covered-up but high-shine look.
-
May 9, 2010
2. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson hit the Met Costume Institute Gala in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a curve-flaunting quilted dress
-
May 9, 2010
3. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
Rossum celebrated the 30th anniversary of David Yurman jewelry in a sequined print dress, black pumps, a Cecelia crocodile clutch and gold accents from the designer
-
May 9, 2010
4. Helena Christensen
WHAT SHE WORE
Christensen wore timelessly chic nautical stripes to launch Bali's new intimates collection at Macy's in N.Y.C.
-
May 9, 2010
5. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Michele visited Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a ruffled corset dress and polka-dot peep-toes
