WHAT SHE WOREFor the Beverly Hills launch of Classy , the actress added an Etro print clutch and strappy sandals to a stretchy Monique Lhuillier metallic designWHY WE LOVE ITMalin Akerman's sheath combined sexy silver lame with a ladylike cut for the perfect mix of flash and class. Dare not to bare at your next dressy event in a covered-up but high-shine look.