Look of the Day
-
May 8, 2010
1. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
For Time's Most Influential People in the World Gala, the singer chose a sequined Jenny Packham dress and Christian Louboutin heels
WHY WE LOVE IT
20-year-old Taylor Swift looked fittingly young and flirty in a one of her trademark sparkling dresses. Not from Generation Z? Skip the all-over shine in favor of a single silver accent.
-
May 8, 2010
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Ultrasuede: In Search of Halston, Parker accented a Stella McCartney sequined dress and sweater with vintage Stephen Russell jewels and Brian Atwood sandals
-
May 8, 2010
3. Chloe Sevigny
WHAT SHE WORE
Sevigny went sheer for a Valentino cocktail party in L.A., sporting a tiered dress and fabric-wrapped booties from the brand
-
May 8, 2010
4. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth took a Manhattan stroll in a limited edition Prada print dress, a Loewe bag, Ray-Ban aviators and lace-up Celine flats
-
May 8, 2010
5. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez posed outside her Cologne, Germany hotel in a Christian Lacroix haute couture dress and peep-toe Louboutins
