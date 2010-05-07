Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 7, 2010
1. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Beverly Hills launch of Classy, the actress accessorized a ruched mesh Missoni minidress with a box clutch and nude sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Bosworth proved that neutral hues can sizzle with the right silhouette. Follow her lead and choose pared-down, body-conscious pieces that do anything but blend in.
-
May 7, 2010
2. Rachel Weisz
WHAT SHE WORE
Weisz supported the NYDG Foundation Fundraiser to Help Earthquake Survivors in a sheer floral mini-sheath, satin sandals and a strand of pearls
-
May 7, 2010
3. Ellen Pompeo
WHAT SHE WORE
Pompeo attended the American Cancer Society's Choose You luncheon in N.Y.C. sporting an inventive denim dress from Lanvin and pink patent peep-toes
-
May 7, 2010
4. Joy Bryant
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Brotherhood/Sister Sol Voices Gala in N.Y.C., Bryant accented a gold Costello Tagliapietra wrap dress with gladiators and chunky jewelry
-
May 7, 2010
5. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie co-hosted the Beverly Hills launch of Classy in a Missoni maxidress and a beaded hair ornament
May 7, 20101 of 5
Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Beverly Hills launch of Classy, the actress accessorized a ruched mesh Missoni minidress with a box clutch and nude sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Bosworth proved that neutral hues can sizzle with the right silhouette. Follow her lead and choose pared-down, body-conscious pieces that do anything but blend in.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM