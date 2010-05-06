Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 6, 2010
1. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Madrid launch of a new Herbal Essences line, the Gossip Girl star paired gold Pierre Hardy gladiators with an Herve Leger by Max Azria minidress
WHY WE LOVE IT
Leighton Meester's sexy white dress enhanced her little middle with a waist-cinching bandage bodice. Skip the Spanx and stay supported with an elasticized dress that will boost your hourglass.
May 6, 2010
2. Catherine Zeta-Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Zeta-Jones celebrated her Tony Award nomination at a New York reception in a draped Vionnet navy dress, delicate leaf earrings and YSL sandals
May 6, 2010
3. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington posed outside of the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman in a two-tone Antonio Berardi sheath, accessorized with patent Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes, a beaded Ferragamo clutch and Kara Ackerman jewelry
May 6, 2010
4. Alexis Bledel
WHAT SHE WORE
For the IFP Gala in N.Y.C., Bledel chose an intricately pleated 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, Daniel Swarovski earrings, a satin clutch and strappy Loeffler Randall sandals
May 6, 2010
5. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel attended the Met's Costume Institute Gala in a satin Ralph Lauren Collection gown and '20s Fred Leighton diamonds
