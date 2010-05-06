

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Madrid launch of a new Herbal Essences line, the Gossip Girl star paired gold Pierre Hardy gladiators with an Herve Leger by Max Azria minidress



WHY WE LOVE IT

Leighton Meester's sexy white dress enhanced her little middle with a waist-cinching bandage bodice. Skip the Spanx and stay supported with an elasticized dress that will boost your hourglass.