

WHAT SHE WORE

For Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala, the actress chose a Loewe dress, a mirrored Ferragamo clutch and Cartier diamonds



WHY WE LOVE IT

A '50s-inspired silhouette made Demi Moore's luxuriously plush dress look ultra-feminine. Make an unusual textile (whether it be quilted, bejeweled or embroidered) work for you by choosing a classic full-skirted design.