Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 5, 2010
1. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
For Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala, the actress chose a Loewe dress, a mirrored Ferragamo clutch and Cartier diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
A '50s-inspired silhouette made Demi Moore's luxuriously plush dress look ultra-feminine. Make an unusual textile (whether it be quilted, bejeweled or embroidered) work for you by choosing a classic full-skirted design.
-
May 5, 2010
2. Renee Zellweger
WHAT SHE WORE
For an L.A. Gay and Lesbian Center benefit, Zellweger sported a velvet appliqued Carolina Herrera dress and ankle-tie peep-toes
-
May 5, 2010
3. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
For an appearance on 106 & Park at BET's N.Y.C. studios, Washington accessorized a tie-dye Plastic Island sheath with Giles & Brother dangling earrings, a chunky Manu cocktail ring and Alejandro Ingelmo patent platforms
-
May 5, 2010
4. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Seyfried attended the Italian premiere of Letters to Juliet in a romantic red Prabal Gurung dress accented with shoulder-dusting earrings, a jeweled minaudiere and Jimmy Choo sandals
-
May 5, 2010
5. Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
Lively hit the Costume Institute Benefit in a ruffled chiffon Marchesa minidress and Louboutin heels
