Look of the Day
-
May 4, 2010
1. Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the Costume Institute Gala in a Valentino gown and Bulgari diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Anne Hathaway gave her major gown a fresh spin by keeping hair loose and highlighting an alabaster complexion. The next time you attend a formal event, let your natural beauty (and your dress!) shine by skipping spray tans and fussy updos.
-
May 4, 2010
2. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore brought Hollywood glamour to the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in liquid silver Lanvin
-
May 4, 2010
3. Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
Newton honored fellow Brits at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in a violet Vivienne Westwood Gold Label corset gown and contrasting Solange Azagury-Partridge emeralds
-
May 4, 2010
4. Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE
Miller hit the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in Solange Azagury-Partridge jewelry and a lavishly embellished Emilio Pucci dress with a leg-baring hem
-
May 4, 2010
5. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Costume Institute Benefit Gala, Lopez accented her silver sequin-embellished Zuhair Murad couture gown with Stephen Russell and Cartier diamonds, a Judith Leiber clutch and Sergio Rossi slingbacks
