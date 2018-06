WHAT SHE WOREThe actress attended the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a Marios Schwab design accessorized with a chunky bracelet and a Jimmy Choo clutchWHY WE LOVE ITJessica Alba perfectly walked the line between elegant and avant-garde in a sleek column gown that featured clusters of oversize Swarovski crystals at the shoulders. Get the look by adding a matched set of jeweled brooches to a pared-down LBD.