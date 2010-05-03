Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 3, 2010
1. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a Marios Schwab design accessorized with a chunky bracelet and a Jimmy Choo clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Alba perfectly walked the line between elegant and avant-garde in a sleek column gown that featured clusters of oversize Swarovski crystals at the shoulders. Get the look by adding a matched set of jeweled brooches to a pared-down LBD.
-
May 3, 2010
2. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
For the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Johansson paired a tiered rose dress and clutch from Miu Miu with satin Prada platforms
-
May 3, 2010
3. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
Davis looked flawlessly chic at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a pristine vintage Balmain couture gown from L.A.'s Decades Inc.
-
May 3, 2010
4. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington posed at the Lucille Lortel Awards in N.Y.C.'s Terminal 5 sporting a Costello Tagliapietra mauve wrap blouse with a terracotta pencil skirt, ombre platforms and an apricot ostrich-skin clutch
-
May 3, 2010
5. Julianna Margulies
WHAT SHE WORE
Margulies hit the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a rosette-embellished violet Bottega Veneta gown
