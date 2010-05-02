Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 2, 2010
1. Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE
For the 4th Annual DKMS Linked Against Leukemia Gala, the actress wore a Vera Wang dress with Gianvito Rossi heels, Irit jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Halle Berry looked every bit the goddess in a draped, figure-hugging design. Got curves? Flaunt them like Berry in a dress or top with ruching on one side.
May 2, 2010
2. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson attended the opening of Sunglass Hut's N.Y.C. flagship store in an RM by Roland Mouret dress, opaque tights and black pumps.
May 2, 2010
3. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie chose a silk Christian Dior jumpsuit, black heels and a beaded clutch for The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project charity dinner in West Hollywood.
May 2, 2010
4. Abbie Cornish
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tribeca Film Festival Awards Night, Cornish sparkled in a sequined pencil skirt, which she paired a black tank, white chiffon vest and peep-toes.
May 2, 2010
5. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
Danes accented her silk draped Lanvin dress with Chopard diamond chandelier earrings and a tourmaline and diamond bracelet at the jewelry brand's 150th anniversary gala.
