

WHAT SHE WORE

For the 4th Annual DKMS Linked Against Leukemia Gala, the actress wore a Vera Wang dress with Gianvito Rossi heels, Irit jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Halle Berry looked every bit the goddess in a draped, figure-hugging design. Got curves? Flaunt them like Berry in a dress or top with ruching on one side.



