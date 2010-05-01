

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress attended the Tribeca Film Festival Awards Night in a black leather minidress accessorized with a matching clutch, a stack of gold bangles and Christian Louboutin for 3.1 Phillip Lim heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jessica Alba looked ultra cool in a sexy leather dress and unexpected boho accessories. Add a playful kick to your own LBD with fringe-embellished heels and a stack of gold bangles.