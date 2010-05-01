Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 1, 2010
1. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the Tribeca Film Festival Awards Night in a black leather minidress accessorized with a matching clutch, a stack of gold bangles and Christian Louboutin for 3.1 Phillip Lim heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Alba looked ultra cool in a sexy leather dress and unexpected boho accessories. Add a playful kick to your own LBD with fringe-embellished heels and a stack of gold bangles.
May 1, 2010
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
Paltrow arrived at the Late Show with David Letterman wearing a silk Michael Angel top, high-waisted Hanii Y shorts and Emilio Pucci sandals.
May 1, 2010
3. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker looked characteristically polished walking into L.A.'s Pantages Theatre in a one-shoulder little red dress, nude platforms and black envelope clutch
May 1, 2010
4. Christy Turlington
WHAT SHE WORE
Turlington hit the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Nice Guy Johnny in a photo-print Zero + Maria Cornejo dress, lace-up booties and a patent clutch
May 1, 2010
5. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington made an appearance at the Soho Apple store in a print tunic and over-the-knee boots
