

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress paired her belted Lanvin dress with a black satin clutch and strappy nude sandals for New York City Ballet's Spring Gala.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Natalie Portman looked ready to float across the ballet stage in her intricately draped chiffon dress. When wearing a loose, flowy number like Portman's, highlight your waistline by adding a delicate belt.



