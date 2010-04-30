Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 30, 2010
1. Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress paired her belted Lanvin dress with a black satin clutch and strappy nude sandals for New York City Ballet's Spring Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Natalie Portman looked ready to float across the ballet stage in her intricately draped chiffon dress. When wearing a loose, flowy number like Portman's, highlight your waistline by adding a delicate belt.
-
April 30, 2010
2. Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
For Chopard's 150th anniversary gala in N.Y.C., Hudson chose a silk Lanvin slip dress, Casadei platform pumps and Chopard jewels.
-
April 30, 2010
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
Paltrow accented her Antonio Berardi dress with a satin Christian Louboutin clutch and Chopard diamond chandelier earrings for the jewelry brand's 150th anniversary party in N.Y.C.
-
April 30, 2010
4. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Mendes complemented her satin Alberta Ferretti gown with a Ferragamo clutch at the 4th Annual DKMS "Linked for Leukemia" gala in N.Y.C.
-
April 30, 2010
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Parker paired an Elie Saab Couture dress with a taffeta L'Wren Scott jacket, a crystal Judith Leiber clutch and Alexander McQueen peep-toes for New York City Ballet's Spring Gala.
