

WHAT SHE WORE

For the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning benefit, the actress accented a gold jacquard Victoria Beckham dress with a Christian Louboutin clutch and strappy Emilio Pucci heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Gwyneth Paltrow balanced a high neckline by showing off her lengthy gams in sky-high platform sandals. Love your legs? Draw even more attention to them with elegance by pairing a mini and heels with a demurely cut top.



