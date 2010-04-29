Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2010
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
For the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning benefit, the actress accented a gold jacquard Victoria Beckham dress with a Christian Louboutin clutch and strappy Emilio Pucci heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Gwyneth Paltrow balanced a high neckline by showing off her lengthy gams in sky-high platform sandals. Love your legs? Draw even more attention to them with elegance by pairing a mini and heels with a demurely cut top.
-
April 29, 2010
2. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez looked chic in a one-shoulder Lanvin cocktail dress and necklace, Ferragamo pumps and a Jimmy Choo clutch for the London premiere of The Back-up Plan.
-
April 29, 2010
3. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
For her birthday celebration at Vinegar Hill House in Brooklyn, Alba chose a Jonathan Saunders dress, Kris Van Assche ankle boots, a black biker jacket and matching clutch.
-
April 29, 2010
4. Madonna
WHAT SHE WORE
Madonna paired her black satin trench with red pumps, fishnet tights and a cross-body chain bag for the Bent on Learning benefit in N.Y.C.
-
April 29, 2010
5. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Kristen Bell wore a Chanel dress and peep-toe sandals to the French fashion brand's dinner for the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Program.
