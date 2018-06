WHAT SHE WOREThe actress feted her own Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in a sheer rose-print dress, peek-a-boo shoes, clutch and jewelry, all by event sponsor DiorWHY WE LOVE ITCharlize Theron had an elegant take on the lingerie look in a design with subtle lace trim. Try adding a black blazer or cardigan to a lace-edged dress for a demure-but-sexy outfit.