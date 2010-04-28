Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 28, 2010
1. Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress feted her own Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in a sheer rose-print dress, peek-a-boo shoes, clutch and jewelry, all by event sponsor Dior
WHY WE LOVE IT
Charlize Theron had an elegant take on the lingerie look in a design with subtle lace trim. Try adding a black blazer or cardigan to a lace-edged dress for a demure-but-sexy outfit.
April 28, 2010
2. Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudson chose a sexy wool and leather Louis Vuitton dress, Brian Atwood heels and Cartier diamonds for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Killer Inside Me
April 28, 2010
3. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Killer Inside Me, Alba accessorized her tiered Chloe gown with layered necklaces, a serpent cuff, white woven clutch and Marni platform sandals
April 28, 2010
4. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The enterprising Longoria Parker launched her Eva fragrance at her Los Angeles restaurant, Beso, in a sparkling blue Rafael Cennamo minidress and patent peep-toes
April 28, 2010
5. Kirsten Dunst
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Between the Lines, Dunst paired a delicate floral dress from Nina Ricci with glossy black pumps
