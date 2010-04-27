Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 27, 2010
1. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the L.A. premiere of Iron Man 2 in a sculptured Giorgio Armani Prive cocktail dress, Harry Winston earrings and a Kotur clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Scarlett Johansson accentuated her hourglass in a gorgeously ruffled minidress with a peplum skirt. Rock a top or dress in this '40s-inspired silhouette to make your waist look ultra-narrow.
April 27, 2010
2. Michelle Monaghan
WHAT SHE WORE
Monaghan brought color to the L.A. premiere of Iron Man 2 in an origami-inspired fuchsia dress and lace-up goldenrod heels, both from Derek Lam
April 27, 2010
3. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez chose a Bottega Veneta halter for a Madrid event for The Back-Up Plan; she accessorized with Louboutin peep-toes and bold jewelry including a House of Lavande bracelet, a Carla Amorim ring and jaw-dropping hoops
April 27, 2010
4. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington hit the N.Y.C. premiere of Mother and Child in a formfitting Zac Posen minidress, a VBH clutch, patent heels and a three-finger topaz and amethyst ring from Kara by Kara Ross
April 27, 2010
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. premiere of Iron Man 2, Paltrow accented a gleaming Giorgio Armani shorts suit with a satin Christian Louboutin clutch, sheer Gianvito Rossi booties and Chopard diamonds
