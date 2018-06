WHAT SHE WOREThe actress attended the L.A. premiere of Iron Man 2 in a sculptured Giorgio Armani Prive cocktail dress, Harry Winston earrings and a Kotur clutchWHY WE LOVE ITScarlett Johansson accentuated her hourglass in a gorgeously ruffled minidress with a peplum skirt. Rock a top or dress in this '40s-inspired silhouette to make your waist look ultra-narrow.