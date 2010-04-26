Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 26, 2010
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
For an Iron Man 2 event in Los Angeles, the actress accented a Victoria Beckham design with Georgina Goodman heels
WHY WE LOVE IT
Gwyneth Paltrow added a tongue-in-cheek touch to her formfitting sheath with playful heels embellished with the word 'Love.' Personalize a neutral sheath with fun and chic slogan-bearing bracelets.
-
April 26, 2010
2. Rashida Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Monogamy, Jones paired a Proenza Schouler T-shirt with a bright brocade skirt from the brand and added a PS1 clutch, towering patent platforms, a jeweled choker necklace and an Anita Ko ring and bracelet
-
April 26, 2010
3. Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Shanghai gala, Berry went high-glam in a single-shoulder chiffon gown
-
April 26, 2010
4. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Seyfried paired a Viktor & Rolf shorts suit with Roger Vivier peep-toes for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Letters to Juliet
-
April 26, 2010
5. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
Johansson chose a soft gray sculptured RM by Roland Mouret dress for an L.A. event for Iron Man 2; she accessorized with moss green Louboutin pumps
