WHAT SHE WOREFor an Iron Man 2 event in Los Angeles, the actress accented a Victoria Beckham design with Georgina Goodman heelsWHY WE LOVE ITGwyneth Paltrow added a tongue-in-cheek touch to her formfitting sheath with playful heels embellished with the word 'Love.' Personalize a neutral sheath with fun and chic slogan-bearing bracelets