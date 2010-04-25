Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 25, 2010
1. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
For an L.A. launch party for MAC and alice + olivia's latest makeup collaboration, the actress wore a dress from the brand along with Vero Cuoio boots and a Club Monaco clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Malin Akerman gave her LBD a rocker spin with studded suede boots. This summer, hold onto your favorite fall knee-high or ankle booties and wear with sundresses and cutoffs alike.
-
April 25, 2010
2. Dianna Agron
WHAT SHE WORE
Glee's Agron attended the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles sporting a Temperley London gown with bold graphic accents
-
April 25, 2010
3. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth hit Coachella in a tie-dye Suno dress accessorized with a Mulberry satchel, cutout Joie shoes and Ray-Ban aviators
-
April 25, 2010
4. Kelly Ripa
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Point Foundation's Point Honors New York Gala, Ripa rocked a strapless Donna Karan sheath and gray Fendi sandals
-
April 25, 2010
5. Katrina Bowden
WHAT SHE WORE
Bowden dropped by the National Magazine Awards in N.Y.C. sporting a ruched taffeta dress, black satin peep-toes and studded bangles
