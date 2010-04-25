

WHAT SHE WORE

For an L.A. launch party for MAC and alice + olivia's latest makeup collaboration, the actress wore a dress from the brand along with Vero Cuoio boots and a Club Monaco clutch



WHY WE LOVE IT

Malin Akerman gave her LBD a rocker spin with studded suede boots. This summer, hold onto your favorite fall knee-high or ankle booties and wear with sundresses and cutoffs alike.