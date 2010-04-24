Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 24, 2010
1. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
The singer posed backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in a Rafael Cennamo cocktail dress, a Tunney faux ostrich clutch, bejeweled sandals and loads of diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Carrie Underwood was a modern day Marilyn Monroe in a low-dipping little white dress with a flirty full skirt. When shopping for a deep-V design, look for thick fabric that will give you shape and support.
-
April 24, 2010
2. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
Rossum attended the opening night of Broadway's La Cage Aux Folles in a delicate ruffled Rebecca Taylor dress, Botkier sandals and a black croc clutch
-
April 24, 2010
3. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore helped launch the Connect Kids to Care program in N.Y.C. sporting a Calvin Klein Collection bubble dress and nude Christian Louboutin sandals
-
April 24, 2010
4. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz entered an N.Y.C. hotel in a black and blue print tunic and suede Louboutin boots
-
April 24, 2010
5. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle hit the Lacoste Pool Party at Coachella in a floral Zara dress, a Yoana Baraschi cardigan, Frye boots and Jason Wu sunglasses
April 24, 20101 of 5
Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
The singer posed backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in a Rafael Cennamo cocktail dress, a Tunney faux ostrich clutch, bejeweled sandals and loads of diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Carrie Underwood was a modern day Marilyn Monroe in a low-dipping little white dress with a flirty full skirt. When shopping for a deep-V design, look for thick fabric that will give you shape and support.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM