

WHAT SHE WORE

The singer posed backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in a Rafael Cennamo cocktail dress, a Tunney faux ostrich clutch, bejeweled sandals and loads of diamonds



WHY WE LOVE IT

Carrie Underwood was a modern day Marilyn Monroe in a low-dipping little white dress with a flirty full skirt. When shopping for a deep-V design, look for thick fabric that will give you shape and support.