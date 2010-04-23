Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 23, 2010
1. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
The star designer chose a sleek suit and satin Brian Atwood platforms for the Save the Children and Virgin Unite BritWeek event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
WHY WE LOVE IT
Victoria Beckham stood out in a sea of dresses wearing a chic tailored evening suit. Too shy to go shirtless a la Posh? Wear a thin tank under a masculine-inspired tuxedo for an equally sexy look.
-
April 23, 2010
2. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood party in Los Angeles, Sims chose an appropriately fiery Zac Posen ombre dress, accessorized with a pair of dangling Grayce by Molly Sims the Collection earrings
-
April 23, 2010
3. Salma Hayek
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Christie's Green Auction: A Bid to Save the Earth in N.Y.C., Hayek added edge to her sculptured skirt and tee with elaborate woven Balenciaga booties
-
April 23, 2010
4. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez rocked a Georges Chakra Couture dress with a crystal cage corset for the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood party in Los Angeles; she upped the sparkle with Cartier diamonds
-
April 23, 2010
5. Renee Zellweger
WHAT SHE WORE
Zellweger attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of My Own Love Song in a chiffon Vera Wang dress and leg-lengthening nude Louboutins
