

WHAT SHE WORE

The star designer chose a sleek suit and satin Brian Atwood platforms for the Save the Children and Virgin Unite BritWeek event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel



WHY WE LOVE IT

Victoria Beckham stood out in a sea of dresses wearing a chic tailored evening suit. Too shy to go shirtless a la Posh? Wear a thin tank under a masculine-inspired tuxedo for an equally sexy look.