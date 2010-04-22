Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 22, 2010
1. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress rocked the L.A. premiere of The Back-Up Plan in a single-sleeve Gianfranco Ferre dress, a studded Christian Louboutin clutch, Ferragamo peep-toes and Cartier diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Lopez showed her style savvy by reflecting the gleam of her silver dress with carats and carats of white diamonds. Overkill? Not at all-J. Lo wisely skipped a dress-distracting necklace in favor of sparkling bracelets and rings.
April 22, 2010
2. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Klum hit the Los Angeles premiere of The Back-Up Plan in a glittering multi-hued strapless sheath by Emilio Sosa and studded black and lavender Louboutin platforms
April 22, 2010
3. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood attended the Idol Gives Back taping in an embellished metallic Rafael Cennamo ballgown, Carla Amorim gems and black satin Jimmy Choo sandals
April 22, 2010
4. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz walked the green carpet at the Shrek Forever After premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in head-to-toe Lanvin
April 22, 2010
5. Becki Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
Newton hosted the debut of a vintage Chanel accessories collection at N.Y.C.'s What Goes Around Comes Around in a little lace Dolce & Gabbana minidress, Louboutin pumps and a classic chain-strap Chanel bag
