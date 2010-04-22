

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress rocked the L.A. premiere of The Back-Up Plan in a single-sleeve Gianfranco Ferre dress, a studded Christian Louboutin clutch, Ferragamo peep-toes and Cartier diamonds



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jennifer Lopez showed her style savvy by reflecting the gleam of her silver dress with carats and carats of white diamonds. Overkill? Not at all-J. Lo wisely skipped a dress-distracting necklace in favor of sparkling bracelets and rings.