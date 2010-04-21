

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress appeared on The Early Show in N.Y.C. sporting a Sachin + Babi for Ankasa dress, Sergio Rossi heels and House of Lavande hoops



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jennifer Lopez perfectly complemented her fashion-forward minidress with eye-popping earrings and chunky bangles. Balance out a daringly directional piece with simple but oversize accents.