Look of the Day
April 21, 2010
1. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress appeared on The Early Show in N.Y.C. sporting a Sachin + Babi for Ankasa dress, Sergio Rossi heels and House of Lavande hoops
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Lopez perfectly complemented her fashion-forward minidress with eye-popping earrings and chunky bangles. Balance out a daringly directional piece with simple but oversize accents.
April 21, 2010
2. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Klum appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a formfitting white sheath and leopard-accented heels
April 21, 2010
3. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore paid a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman in a glittering mosaic-print sheath, Kara Ackerman earrings and towering silver platforms
April 21, 2010
4. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
For Brooks & Dunn's The Last Rodeo concert in Las Vegas, Swift accessorized a pale lavender Contrarian dress with C. Greene hoops and Christian Louboutin peep-toes
April 21, 2010
5. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles premiere of The Losers, Saldana chose a Balmain suede wrap dress accented with Cesare Paciotti booties and Neil Lane jewelry
