Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2010
1. Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the Jenesse Silver Rose Gala and Auction in Beverly Hills dressed in a sleek Gucci sheath, an oversize CC Skye cuff and Louboutin pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
Halle Berry showcased her signature sexy-but-ladylike style in a strategically sliced dress that revealed just the right amount of skin. Follow her lead and look for peek-a-boo designs that have cutouts above the bustline.
-
April 20, 2010
2. Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Glaad Media Awards in Los Angeles, Barrymore chose an embroidered Oscar de la Renta dress accented with a narrow pink belt, Jimmy Choo sandals and Lucifer Vir Honestus diamond hoops
-
April 20, 2010
3. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles premiere of Mother and Child, Washington highlighted the hues of her brush stroke J. Mendel dress with a colorful Amrapali cocktail ring, C. Greene hoops, and a Sergio Rossi clutch and silver slingbacks
-
April 20, 2010
4. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood made the scene at Brooks & Dunn's Las Vegas concert in a sparkling silver minidress and black Rene Caovilla peep-toes
-
April 20, 2010
5. Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE
Conrad campaigned for the "I Love Reese's Day" in Hershey's Times Square sporting a delicious single-shoulder Mohammed Ashi dress accessorized with a braided leather belt and YSL platform sandals
