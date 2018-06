WHAT SHE WOREThe singer looked ethereal at the Academy of Country Music Awards in an embroidered lavender design from Marchesa and Neil Lane diamondsWHY WE LOVE ITTaylor Swift skipped her usual sequins in favor of a romantic wisteria-embellished goddess gown with a chiffon-topped bodice. When wearing a dress with a nude neckline, underpinnings are everything-try a backless bra that will keep you covered and supported.