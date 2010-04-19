Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 19, 2010
1. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
The singer looked ethereal at the Academy of Country Music Awards in an embroidered lavender design from Marchesa and Neil Lane diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Taylor Swift skipped her usual sequins in favor of a romantic wisteria-embellished goddess gown with a chiffon-topped bodice. When wearing a dress with a nude neckline, underpinnings are everything-try a backless bra that will keep you covered and supported.
-
April 19, 2010
2. Nicole Kidman
WHAT SHE WORE
Kidman got playful at the Academy of Country Music Awards in a L'Wren Scott tuxedo-inspired micro-minidress, cutout boots and Fred Leighton diamond earrings
-
April 19, 2010
3. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Academy of Country Music Awards, Bell rocked a pleated nude Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress and matching peep-toes by Brian Atwood
-
April 19, 2010
4. Jennifer Nettles
WHAT SHE WORE
At the Academy of Country Music Awards, Sugarland's Nettles accessorized her formfitting metallic gown with an oversize pendant necklace, geometric choker and drop earrings
-
April 19, 2010
5. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood played up her blond locks at the Academy of Country Music Awards in an ivory Basil Soda design accented with Rene Caovilla heels and a Swarovski clutch
April 19, 20101 of 5
