Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 18, 2010
1. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the annual American Museum of Natural History dance in a sparkling metallic dress with a chiffon skirt, accessorized with a satin clutch, Louboutin peep-toes and jewelry from Stephen Russell
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emmy Rossum layered diamond chains over a diamond pendant necklace for a fresh take on evening ice. Add several strands of sparklers (real or faux) to a cocktail dress for a casual but elegant effect.
-
April 18, 2010
2. Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE
For the reopening of the Beverly Hills Tod's boutique, Berry layered an AllSaints vest over a metallic Isabel Marant shirt and satin leggings; she finished the look with an Irit Design necklace, an embellished clutch and peep-toe heels
-
April 18, 2010
3. Ivanka Trump
WHAT SHE WORE
Trump hosted a dinner for the Sony Dash at Quattro in the Trump Soho sporting a belted print minidress and silver sandals
-
April 18, 2010
4. Ginnifer Goodwin
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. launch of Zac Posen for Target, Goodwin topped a pair of cropped harem pants and a digital-print tank with a blazer from the line and added a Tunney clutch
-
April 18, 2010
5. Maggie Gyllenhaal
WHAT SHE WORE
Gyllenhaal celebrated the launch of Zac Posen for Target in N.Y.C. clad in a formfitting print dress and patent booties
April 18, 20101 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the annual American Museum of Natural History dance in a sparkling metallic dress with a chiffon skirt, accessorized with a satin clutch, Louboutin peep-toes and jewelry from Stephen Russell
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emmy Rossum layered diamond chains over a diamond pendant necklace for a fresh take on evening ice. Add several strands of sparklers (real or faux) to a cocktail dress for a casual but elegant effect.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM