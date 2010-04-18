

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress attended the annual American Museum of Natural History dance in a sparkling metallic dress with a chiffon skirt, accessorized with a satin clutch, Louboutin peep-toes and jewelry from Stephen Russell



WHY WE LOVE IT

Emmy Rossum layered diamond chains over a diamond pendant necklace for a fresh take on evening ice. Add several strands of sparklers (real or faux) to a cocktail dress for a casual but elegant effect.