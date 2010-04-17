Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 17, 2010
1. Joy Bryant
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the Express launch of ReRock denim at the Venetian Hotel amp Casino's Tao Beach club in Las Vegas clad in a tiered dress and jacket, both from Express, accessorized with a statement necklace, snakeskin clutch and black booties
WHY WE LOVE IT
Joy Bryant gave her pretty ruffled minidress a tough-girl spin with the addition of a motorcycle jacket and fishnets. Try adding some fishnet or patterned tights to a little black dress for an irreverent take on a classic.
April 17, 2010
2. Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE
Palermo took a New York City stroll in a Diane von Furstenberg top, Zara jacket and Tibi belt over LNA leggings and over-the-knee boots
April 17, 2010
3. Michelle Obama
WHAT SHE WORE
Mrs. Obama deplaned in Mexico City wearing a floaty indigo floral dress from Tracy Reese with red patent flats and Monica Pean jewelry
April 17, 2010
4. Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE
Chung hosted the launch of LOFT's Style Studio at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Hotel in cutoffs and a lace cardigan topped with military button-down; she accessorized with towering cobalt platforms and a Chanel bag
April 17, 2010
5. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
For a shopping trip to Ron Herman in West Hollywood, Witherspoon paired a tulip skirt with a navy blazer and shell top, finishing the look with classic peep-toes, a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag and Ray-Ban sunglasses
