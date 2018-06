WHAT SHE WOREThe actress hit the Express launch of ReRock denim at the Venetian Hotel amp Casino's Tao Beach club in Las Vegas clad in a tiered dress and jacket, both from Express, accessorized with a statement necklace, snakeskin clutch and black bootiesWHY WE LOVE ITJoy Bryant gave her pretty ruffled minidress a tough-girl spin with the addition of a motorcycle jacket and fishnets. Try adding some fishnet or patterned tights to a little black dress for an irreverent take on a classic.