

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress complemented her Jason Wu dress with bow-bedecked Miu Miu sandals and a Tod's clutch for the reopening of the Beverly Hills Tod's boutique



WHY WE LOVE IT

Camilla Belle inventively accented her edgy print dress with ultra-feminine two-tone patent shoes. Make the look work for you by adding a pair of pretty pumps to a wildly patterned dress in a classic ladylike shape.