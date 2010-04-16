Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2010
1. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress complemented her Jason Wu dress with bow-bedecked Miu Miu sandals and a Tod's clutch for the reopening of the Beverly Hills Tod's boutique
WHY WE LOVE IT
Camilla Belle inventively accented her edgy print dress with ultra-feminine two-tone patent shoes. Make the look work for you by adding a pair of pretty pumps to a wildly patterned dress in a classic ladylike shape.
-
April 16, 2010
2. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
For the reopening of the Tod's boutique in Beverly Hills, Alba layered a sleek vest over a structured Derek Lam LBD and added a Tod's clutch, chunky gold jewelry and platform booties
-
April 16, 2010
3. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
For the launch of the Zac Posen for Target collection in New York City, Danes wore a colorful safety pin print gown from the line accented with a woven belt
-
April 16, 2010
4. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth chose a puff-sleeve little black Topshop dress, pumps and a taupe bag for the reopening of the Beverly Hills Tod's store
-
April 16, 2010
5. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckinsale showed off her curves at the reopening of the Beverly Hills Tod's boutique in a draped Derek Lam minidress accessorized with a Tod's clutch and Sergio Rossi peep-toes
