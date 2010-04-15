

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Miami premiere of The Backup Plan, the star added Lanvin chain pumps, a diamante clutch and oversize gems to her Monique Lhuillier dress



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jennifer Lopez doubled up on animal prints, skillfully adding a cheetah clutch to an equally wild leopard-print dress. Avoid fierceness overload by choosing patterned pieces in simple shapes like Lopez's streamlined sheath and envelope clutch.