Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2010
1. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Miami premiere of The Backup Plan, the star added Lanvin chain pumps, a diamante clutch and oversize gems to her Monique Lhuillier dress
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Lopez doubled up on animal prints, skillfully adding a cheetah clutch to an equally wild leopard-print dress. Avoid fierceness overload by choosing patterned pieces in simple shapes like Lopez's streamlined sheath and envelope clutch.
-
April 15, 2010
2. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie promoted her Winter Kate collection at Nordstrom in Chicago wearing a kimono-sleeve dress from the line, along with House of Harlow 1960 jewelry
-
April 15, 2010
3. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
At Tao in Las Vegas, Akerman celebrated Express's new ReRock denim line wearing a shimmering single-shoulder dress from the brand
-
April 15, 2010
4. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Michele chose a floor-length print gown from Etro for the Glee Spring Premiere Soiree in Hollywood; she finished the look with LaRare heels and Tiffany jewelry
-
April 15, 2010
5. Helena Christensen
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art, Christensen accented a draped Miu Miu minidress with a feathered bangle, metallic clutch and glittering peep-toes
