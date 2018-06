WHAT SHE WOREFor the Good Housekeeping Shine On: 125 Years of Women Making Their Mark Gala in N.Y.C., the star selected an embellished Vera Wang dress, accessorized with a Jimmy Choo clutchWHY WE LOVE ITHilary Duff rocked a chain-bedecked tulle dress that had the perfect balance of glamour and edge. Try pinning a layered necklace to the strap of a tank top for an ultracool (and easy!) take on the style.