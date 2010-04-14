Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 14, 2010
1. Hilary Duff
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Good Housekeeping Shine On: 125 Years of Women Making Their Mark Gala in N.Y.C., the star selected an embellished Vera Wang dress, accessorized with a Jimmy Choo clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Hilary Duff rocked a chain-bedecked tulle dress that had the perfect balance of glamour and edge. Try pinning a layered necklace to the strap of a tank top for an ultracool (and easy!) take on the style.
April 14, 2010
2. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
In Spain, Gomez appeared on the El Hormiguero TV show sporting an Alice + Olivia dress with a sequined bodice and ivory pumps
April 14, 2010
3. Jennifer Connelly
WHAT SHE WORE
Connelly accented her head-to-toe black look with a multi-colored bracelet for the Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art
April 14, 2010
4. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Port paired a pale-pink Rachel Comey suit with a leopard-print tank and silver accessories for an N.Y.C. party hosted by Avon and Elle
April 14, 2010
5. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Good Housekeeping Shine On: 125 Years of Women Making Their Mark Gala in N.Y.C., Bell accessorized her Monique Lhuillier dress with Bally sandals, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Amrapali earrings
