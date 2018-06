WHAT SHE WOREThe actress walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Death at a Funeral in an orange crepe Lanvin dress and belt along with a clutch and shoes from Christian Louboutin and Neil Lane diamondsWHY WE LOVE ITZoe Saldana accented her bright persimmon dress with equally eye-catching accessories. Complement a bold color with an edgy oversize cuff or a standout leopard clutch.