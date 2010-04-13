Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 13, 2010
1. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Death at a Funeral in an orange crepe Lanvin dress and belt along with a clutch and shoes from Christian Louboutin and Neil Lane diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Zoe Saldana accented her bright persimmon dress with equally eye-catching accessories. Complement a bold color with an edgy oversize cuff or a standout leopard clutch.
-
April 13, 2010
2. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle added Cartier gems to her tiered chiffon Yves Saint Laurent gown for the Metropolitan Opera Gala in N.Y.C.
-
April 13, 2010
3. Ginnifer Goodwin
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Armida in New York City, Goodwin paired Yves Saint Laurent harem pants with a satin bustier and added a purple satin clutch and sandals and chunky gold jewelry
-
April 13, 2010
4. Maggie Gyllenhaal
WHAT SHE WORE
Gyllenhaal hit the Metropolitan Opera Gala in N.Y.C. wearing a flowing nude chiffon gown from Yves Saint Laurent
-
April 13, 2010
5. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger attended the Genie Awards Gala in Toronto sporting a striped knit RM by Roland Mouret cocktail dress, delicate sandals and a hot pink clutch
