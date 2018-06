WHAT SHE WOREFor the Conde Nast Traveler Hot List party held at the Haze Nightclub in Las Vegas' Aria Resort and Casino, the actress accessorized her Zac Posen draped dress with black and nude LouboutinsWHY WE LOVE ITKate Beckinsale looked sleek and sexy in her body-conscious jersey dress and leg-lengthening nude heels. Give your LBD (and your confidence!) a stylish boost with a pair of nude platform pumps with constrast-color details