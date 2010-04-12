Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2010
1. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Conde Nast Traveler Hot List party held at the Haze Nightclub in Las Vegas' Aria Resort and Casino, the actress accessorized her Zac Posen draped dress with black and nude Louboutins
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Beckinsale looked sleek and sexy in her body-conscious jersey dress and leg-lengthening nude heels. Give your LBD (and your confidence!) a stylish boost with a pair of nude platform pumps with constrast-color details.
-
April 12, 2010
2. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Las Vegas launch of Express's Rerock Denim at the Venetian Resort's TAO Beach, Bilson layered a ruffled romper from Express over opaque tights and added buckled sandals and a heavy metal-embellished bag
-
April 12, 2010
3. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
Akerman made the scene at the N.Y.C. premiere of Elektra Luxx at the Gen Art Film Festival in a v-neck Miu Miu dress with a matching velvet clutch and bejeweled nude heels
-
April 12, 2010
4. Alexis Bledel
WHAT SHE WORE
Bledel chose a silver brocade dress and chunky heels for the Gen Arts Film Festival premiere of Teenage Paparazzo in N.Y.C.
-
April 12, 2010
5. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Mendes hosted the MCM Gets Carried Away in L.A. event in a va-va-va-voom little black dress
