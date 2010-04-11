

WHAT SHE WORE

For an N.Y.C. stroll, the actress paired a floral Alexander McQueen tank with gray jeans and accessorized with trendy clogs, a cross-body bag and a patterned scarf



WHY WE LOVE IT

Sarah Jessica Parker added edge to her afternoon-out look by mismatching a print scarf with a print tank. Follow her lead and try a mix of patterns-just stay in the same color family for a pulled-together effect.