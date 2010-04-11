Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 11, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For an N.Y.C. stroll, the actress paired a floral Alexander McQueen tank with gray jeans and accessorized with trendy clogs, a cross-body bag and a patterned scarf
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker added edge to her afternoon-out look by mismatching a print scarf with a print tank. Follow her lead and try a mix of patterns-just stay in the same color family for a pulled-together effect.
-
April 11, 2010
2. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
Akerman added dramatic feather earrings and studded sandals to her ruffle-embellished Calvin Klein Collection sheath for the New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel
-
April 11, 2010
3. Karolina Kurkova
WHAT SHE WORE
For the New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kurkova accented a satin column gown with a bold turquoise clutch
-
April 11, 2010
4. Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
Hathaway chose an edgy zippered dress and motorcycle jacket for the Los Angeles premiere of Breaking Upwards
-
April 11, 2010
5. Rihanna
WHAT SHE WORE
Rihanna dined out at the Ago restaurant in Beverly Hills sporting a fringed top, watercolor mini, animal-print Alexander Wang shoes and a straw hat by Lanvin
April 11, 20101 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For an N.Y.C. stroll, the actress paired a floral Alexander McQueen tank with gray jeans and accessorized with trendy clogs, a cross-body bag and a patterned scarf
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker added edge to her afternoon-out look by mismatching a print scarf with a print tank. Follow her lead and try a mix of patterns-just stay in the same color family for a pulled-together effect.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM