

WHAT SHE WORE

The City star posed on her way to the N.Y.C. Women in Need gala in her own full-length mauve Whitney Eve design, Prada ombre bag and bejeweled cuffs and sandals



WHY WE LOVE IT

Whitney Port played up her long and lean physique with a sidewalk-dusting column gown. Don't have Whit's height? Wear an ultra-long maxidress with a pair of towering platform sandals to give the illusion of a lengthier frame.