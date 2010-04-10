Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 10, 2010
1. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
The City star posed on her way to the N.Y.C. Women in Need gala in her own full-length mauve Whitney Eve design, Prada ombre bag and bejeweled cuffs and sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Whitney Port played up her long and lean physique with a sidewalk-dusting column gown. Don't have Whit's height? Wear an ultra-long maxidress with a pair of towering platform sandals to give the illusion of a lengthier frame.
-
April 10, 2010
2. Rachel Roy
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. premiere of Paper Man, Roy dressed down an elegantly beaded evening design with a tie-dye denim jacket from her Rachel Rachel Roy line
-
April 10, 2010
3. Hayden Panettiere
WHAT SHE WORE
Panettiere chose a sexy mix of masculine-inspired separates for the Los Angeles premiere of The Perfect Game, pairing an oversize tuxedo jacket with Jimmy Choo for H&M leggings and topping the outfit off with a fedora, Louboutin pumps and Miriam Haskell tassel earrings
-
April 10, 2010
4. Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE
For a laidback dinner in Manhattan, Beyonce added playful accessories to her floral Pencey dress, including a Chanel bag and charm earrings, a woven belt and Topshop flats
-
April 10, 2010
5. Catherine Zeta-Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Zeta-Jones took an N.Y.C. stroll in a Vionnet draped dress accessorized with an intricately pleated clutch, a black belt and platform pumps
April 10, 20101 of 5
Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
The City star posed on her way to the N.Y.C. Women in Need gala in her own full-length mauve Whitney Eve design, Prada ombre bag and bejeweled cuffs and sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Whitney Port played up her long and lean physique with a sidewalk-dusting column gown. Don't have Whit's height? Wear an ultra-long maxidress with a pair of towering platform sandals to give the illusion of a lengthier frame.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM