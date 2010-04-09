

WHAT SHE WORE

Mrs. Kutcher hit the Los Angeles premiere of The Joneses in a Marchesa dress, Roger Vivier clutch, Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and Brian Atwood pumps



WHY WE LOVE IT

Demi Moore rocked the red carpet in a fuchsia suede dress with a ruffled bustle. Follow her lead and create a jaw-dropping rearview in a curve-enhancing peplum design.