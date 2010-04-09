Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 9, 2010
1. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Mrs. Kutcher hit the Los Angeles premiere of The Joneses in a Marchesa dress, Roger Vivier clutch, Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and Brian Atwood pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
Demi Moore rocked the red carpet in a fuchsia suede dress with a ruffled bustle. Follow her lead and create a jaw-dropping rearview in a curve-enhancing peplum design.
-
April 9, 2010
2. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
Rossum went Old Hollywood glam in a formfitting lace bustier dress, colored gem Rachel Leigh bracelets and gold pumps for the New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel
-
April 9, 2010
3. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington hosted the 2010 Epic Awards in N.Y.C. sporting a paillette-trimmed Giambattista Valli dress accessorized with Movado earrings, ruby YSL pumps and a snakeskin VBH clutch
-
April 9, 2010
4. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. premiere of Waiting for Forever at the Gen Art Film Festival, Bilson accented a peek-a-boo Preen bustier dress with a matching Cecelia clutch and nude Brian Atwood pumps
-
April 9, 2010
5. Selita Ebanks
WHAT SHE WORE
Ebanks chose a woven column gown and a mosaic clutch for the New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel
April 9, 20101 of 5
Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Mrs. Kutcher hit the Los Angeles premiere of The Joneses in a Marchesa dress, Roger Vivier clutch, Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and Brian Atwood pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
Demi Moore rocked the red carpet in a fuchsia suede dress with a ruffled bustle. Follow her lead and create a jaw-dropping rearview in a curve-enhancing peplum design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM