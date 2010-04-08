

WHAT SHE WORE

For a screening of Bravo's Work of Art: The Next Great Artist, Executive Producer Parker added Nicholas Kirkwood heels, a Pomellato ring and hoop earrings and a statement necklace to a white jersey design



WHY WE LOVE IT

Sarah Jessica Parker made her draped goddess dress pop with an outsized heart pendant on a chunky chain. Transform last year's Grecian-style sundress with a big and bold notice-me necklace.