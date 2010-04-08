Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 8, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For a screening of Bravo's Work of Art: The Next Great Artist, Executive Producer Parker added Nicholas Kirkwood heels, a Pomellato ring and hoop earrings and a statement necklace to a white jersey design
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker made her draped goddess dress pop with an outsized heart pendant on a chunky chain. Transform last year's Grecian-style sundress with a big and bold notice-me necklace.
April 8, 2010
2. Emily Deschanel
WHAT SHE WORE
Deschanel chose a classic black and ivory sheath and strappy sandals for the Hollywood celebration of Bones's 100th episode
April 8, 2010
3. Katrina Bowden
WHAT SHE WORE
Bowden attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Date Night in a striped tank dress and sexy sandals
April 8, 2010
4. Serena Williams
WHAT SHE WORE
Williams hit the N.Y.C. premiere of Date Night in a vest layered over a sleek bandage dress and Alejandro Ingelmo booties
April 8, 2010
5. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. premiere of Happythankyoumoreplease at the Gen Art Film Festival, Akerman rocked a beaded nude Miu Miu dress, mesh pumps and a quilted orange clutch
