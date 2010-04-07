Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 7, 2010
1. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Date Night in a Giambattista Valli dress, Cathy Waterman jewelry and buckled Phi sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Leighton Meester rocked an of-the-moment ikat dress with a daring fringed back. A tee with an embellished rear-view is a perfect way to try out the fringe trend without adding extra bulk to your chest.
-
April 7, 2010
2. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Estralla Por La Vida Gala benefiting St. Jude's Hospital in Los Angeles, Hudgens added black YSL pumps to a ruched copper Alberto Makali minidress
-
April 7, 2010
3. Taraji P. Henson
WHAT SHE WORE
Henson hit the N.Y.C. premiere of Date Night in a draped cerulean dress from Victoria Beckham
-
April 7, 2010
4. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
At a London fashion show for the new Wizards of Waverly Place-inspired clothing line, Gomez paired a multi-colored Christian Cota sequined skirt with a pleated black blouse
-
April 7, 2010
5. Chloe Sevigny
WHAT SHE WORE
Sevigny chose digital-print separates from Proenza Schouler for a book party at Barneys New York
