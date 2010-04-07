

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Date Night in a Giambattista Valli dress, Cathy Waterman jewelry and buckled Phi sandals



WHY WE LOVE IT

Leighton Meester rocked an of-the-moment ikat dress with a daring fringed back. A tee with an embellished rear-view is a perfect way to try out the fringe trend without adding extra bulk to your chest.