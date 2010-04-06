Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 6, 2010
1. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the White House Easter Egg Roll in a formfitting sheath with a structured Jimmy Choo bag, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and wedge heels
WHY WE LOVE IT
Reese Witherspoon flawlessly accented her bright white dress with ivory accessories. Add depth to a stark white outfit with cream-colored extras-bonus points if your shoes match your bag.
-
April 6, 2010
2. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana hit the 2010 WonderCon in San Francisco, pairing a lace-inset top and RM by Roland Mouret tweed jacket with Alice + Olivia leather leggings and finishing the look with peep-toe booties, a Cheryl Lynn Jewelry diamond chain necklace and a Melinda Maria ring
-
April 6, 2010
3. Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE
Palermo attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Paper Man in a full satin skirt, sheer blouse, patent pumps and a Mulberry clutch
-
April 6, 2010
4. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie strolled in Van Nuys clad in a gray sweatshirt and black miniskirt accessorized with a striped Love Quotes scarf, Balenciaga bag, Chanel sunglasses and House of Harlow 1960 oxfords
-
April 6, 2010
5. Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. premiere of Paper Man, Stone chose a draped satin Stella McCartney minidress, Melinda Maria earrings and patterned peep-toes
April 6, 20101 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the White House Easter Egg Roll in a formfitting sheath with a structured Jimmy Choo bag, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and wedge heels
WHY WE LOVE IT
Reese Witherspoon flawlessly accented her bright white dress with ivory accessories. Add depth to a stark white outfit with cream-colored extras-bonus points if your shoes match your bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM